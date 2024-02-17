Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $393.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $393.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.08. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

