Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 8768606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.84).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,214.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

