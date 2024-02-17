HSBC Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of TWLO opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.41. Twilio has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,210,000 after buying an additional 241,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,806,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

