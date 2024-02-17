Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

