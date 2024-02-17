IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25 to $5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.67. 344,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDACORP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

