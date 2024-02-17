IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

IDEX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average of $210.05. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.