IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM opened at C$35.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.42. The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$43.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

