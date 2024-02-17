IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM opened at C$35.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.42. The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$43.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

