Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Infinera alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Infinera by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Infinera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Infinera by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 236,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,750,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,564,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.