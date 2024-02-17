Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells 2,887 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $161,816.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,178.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.5 %

ZG opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.