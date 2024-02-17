Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.010-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.83.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
