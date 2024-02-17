Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $137.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.