Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,239,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,066,983,000 after purchasing an additional 320,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.