Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.66

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 124323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,344.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

