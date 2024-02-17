International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after buying an additional 257,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,366,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 5,380,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,598. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

