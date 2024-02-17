Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Tops $102.61 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and $102.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $13.01 or 0.00025532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00019777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,663,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,796,153 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

