Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.33

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.33 and last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 496623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 259,424 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after buying an additional 579,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 311,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

