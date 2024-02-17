Invesco Ltd. Acquires 704,684 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.65% of Centene worth $605,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,461. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

