Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Charter Communications worth $689,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Balentine LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 105.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,983. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

