Invesco Ltd. Has $518.53 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $518,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.