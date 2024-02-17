Invesco Ltd. Has $523.21 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.32% of CBRE Group worth $523,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 2,666,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,035. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

