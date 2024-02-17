Invesco Ltd. Has $564.79 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.46% of TE Connectivity worth $564,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,965 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5 %

TEL stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

