Invesco Ltd. Has $613.35 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,371,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $613,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

