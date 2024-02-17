Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,076,287 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.15% of Sysco worth $717,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $79.50. 2,168,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

