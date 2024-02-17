Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,581,085 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,581,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.02% of NetEase worth $669,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,754,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 769,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,124. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. NetEase’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.