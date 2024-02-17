Invesco Ltd. Sells 458,821 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,747,094 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 458,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $660,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 2,125,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

