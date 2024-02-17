Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Title from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $127.71 and a 52-week high of $171.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investors Title by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

