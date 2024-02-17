Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

