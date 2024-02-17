IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

Read Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $238.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $243.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.