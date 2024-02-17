iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stake Lessened by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,098 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 457,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

