iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,152. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

