iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.52% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $274,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $152.33. 1,821,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,757. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $142.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.