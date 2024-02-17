iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

IWV stock opened at $286.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.44 and a twelve month high of $288.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

