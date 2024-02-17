James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JHX

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.