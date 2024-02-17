Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $126.78 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $148.18. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

