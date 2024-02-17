Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.87.

LULU opened at $449.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.49. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

