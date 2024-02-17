Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,570. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

