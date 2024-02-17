Jefferies Financial Group Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.87.

LULU opened at $449.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.49. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

