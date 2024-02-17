Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JEF opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $5,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

