Jito (JTO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $244.75 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Jito has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $244.75 million and $49.60 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00004152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.19347991 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $59,007,598.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

