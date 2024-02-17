Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,679 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 10.3 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

