Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $370.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.38 and a 200 day moving average of $353.37.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

