Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 8.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

