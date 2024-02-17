Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $148.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $148.65.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

