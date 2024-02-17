Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 787,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 403,848 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 242,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 123,601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 99.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 141.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.96 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

