Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.34 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

