Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,957.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,299 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

FTNT opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

