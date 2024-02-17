Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after buying an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after buying an additional 188,878 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.