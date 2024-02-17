Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,593,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,612,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

