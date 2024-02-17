JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

