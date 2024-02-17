JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.31

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.31 and last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 4391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

